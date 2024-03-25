Kansas hospital CEO resigns, successor named

Frank Safrit, PhD, MSN, RN, is the new CEO of Grisell Memorial Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital in Ransom, Kan.

Dr. Safrit joined the facility on March 18 from Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, where he served as director of trauma services in Indiana, according to his LinkedIn page.

He succeeds Rayna Bittel, who resigned. Bridget Tillitson, administrative assistant to the CEO

and human resource director at Grisell Memorial, confirmed the resignation and Dr. Safrit's appointment to Becker's but did not comment further.

Ms. Bittel, who was previously the hospital's CFO, was selected in 2020 to serve as a co-CEO with former director of nursing Joni Pfaff, according to a hospital Facebook post. Ms. Bittel's LinkedIn page shows she became the sole CEO of Grisell Memorial in late 2022.

Jill Stade is the current CFO of the hospital, and the director of nursing position was recently filled by Makenzie Henman, RN.