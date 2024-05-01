Patient fires gun at Detroit hospital employee, shoots self: Police

A patient fired a gun at an employee at Detroit-based DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital before turning the gun on himself, Fox2 reported April 28.

The employee was able to retreat, unharmed, and wait for security. Another gunshot was fired, and when hospital security checked on the patient in his room, he was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Detroit police said.

The patient was in critical condition at the time of the report. A DMC spokesperson told Fox2 the incident was an attempted suicide.

"We are grateful for the bravery of our staff, security team and DMC Police Authority officers for their swift response to ensure the safety of our patients and staff," the hospital told Fox2. "The DMC Police Authority were able to immediately secure the unit, quickly containing the situation. We are actively reviewing patient and visitor screening protocols and have counseling resources available for staff members."

The incident is still under investigation.

Becker's reached out to DMC for comment and will update this story if more information becomes available.