Hartford Healthcare saves $88M in 2025 through clinical redesign

Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare launched a clinical care redesign nearly a decade ago and saved $88 million in fiscal year 2025 through a multi-pronged approach, according to Chief Quality Officer Stephanie Calcasola, RN.

The redesign focuses on reducing clinical variation, which generates millions of dollars in savings, Ms. Calcasola said in an American Hospital Associations podcast. The initiative removed $28 million in costs in fiscal year 2023 and $58 million the following year.

“There’s a few areas that it impacts,” said Ms. Calcasola, who is also vice president of quality and safety. “One is on obviously reducing care variation — things like even just staplers that we use in the O.R. How do we understand what we need for the surgeon, but also what we can use to maximize contracts and purchase power?”

Supply chain leaders played a significant role in the effort, she said, as did the work of clinical councils to remove barriers and improve care.

The clinical care redesign launched between 2016 and 2017, Ms. Calcasola said. Around that time, Hartford HealthCare’s seven hospitals received five “C” Leapfrog safety grades, one “B” and one “D.”

Within two years, each hospital achieved an “A” grade.

Ms. Calcasola attributed the improvement to the system’s Safety Starts with Me model, which emphasizes everyone’s commitment to building a high-reliability organization. The program is now included on day two of new employee orientation.

“Hartford HealthCare recognizes that high reliability is not a one and done,” Ms. Calcasola said.

Listen to the podcast here.