Maryland system CEO to retire after 15 years

After 15 years in the role, John Chessare, MD, will retire in 2025 as president and CEO of Townson, Md.-based Greater Baltimore Medical Center HealthCare.

Dr. Chessare joined the system in 2010 and has since been instrumental in the expansion and modernization of the system's facilities, according to an Oct. 10 news release.

He will retire June 30, 2025, serving until a successor is appointed, the release said.

Highlights from Dr. Chessare's tenure included championing a focus shift from episodic care to advanced primary care. He also led the system through the opening of its new main entrance and inpatient facility, according to the release.

GBMC HealthCare includes Greater Baltimore Medical Center, a 257-bed acute care hospital, and GBMC Health Partners.