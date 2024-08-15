Michigan hospital CEO departs for Wisconsin opportunity

Chris Squire, president and CEO of Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital in Gaylord, Mich., is leaving the organization to pursue a new opportunity in Wisconsin.

"We will be forever grateful for our time in this community. I value the engagement I've experienced personally in the community and professionally among those I've had the good fortune to work alongside. I can't express the depth of my gratitude to all of those I've collaborated with over the years," Mr. Squire said in a news release shared with Becker's. His last day with OMH is Aug. 23.

"As a Wisconsin native, this move will allow him to live closer to his immediate family," the release said.

Mr. Squire joined OMH in June 2013 as the vice president of professional and ancillary services. He has served in the top leadership role since 2021.

During his tenure, one of his key achievements was the construction and redesign of the emergency department and perioperative environment, according to the release.

Rob Richardson, Munson vice president of MMC surgery and system support services, will step in as interim president and CEO of OMH.

Munson Healthcare is an eight-hospital health system based in Traverse City, Mich.