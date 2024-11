Falls Church, Va.-based Inova has named Rick Talento CFO.

Mr. Talento has served as Inova's CFO in acting capacity since March, according to Nov. 21 news release.

He will continue to lead financial operations for the system, including revenue cycle operations, financial reporting, treasurer, investment managing, planning and forecasting, and managed care contracts.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Talento led finance for Inova's acute hospitals and service lines.