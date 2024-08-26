Hospital Sisters Health System taps executive for 2 Illinois hospitals

Anthony Powers, BSN, RN, was named chief administrative officer of two Hospital Sisters Health System hospitals in Illinois.

Mr. Powers will join HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville and HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham, according to an Aug. 26 news release.

Mr. Powers will begin Sept. 16, focusing on localized leadership and overseeing operations, nursing and the hospitals' organizational functions, the release said.

He comes from Baptist Health Corbin in Kentucky, part of Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health, and most recently served as market president and CEO.