Georgia system CEO to exit for West Virginia role

Scott Raynes, president and CEO of Brunswick-based Southeast Georgia Health System since 2022, will step down in March 2025 for a new role.

Mr. Raynes has been named president and CEO of Huntington, W.Va.-based Marshall Health Network, according to a Dec. 9 news release from the system.

During his tenure at Southeast Georgia Health, Mr. Raynes oversaw three hospitals and two skilled and long-term care facilities, according to the Marshall Health Network release. Since 2022, he has guided Southeast Georgia Health through the post-pandemic financial recovery and implemented new patient safety processes, according to a Dec. 5 news release.

He will succeed Kevin Yingling, RPh, MD, Marshall's inaugural CEO, who announced his retirement in April.

Marshall Health is a four-hospital, academic health system.