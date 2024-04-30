West Virginia health system's inaugural CEO to retire

Kevin Yingling, RPh, MD, will retire as CEO of Huntington, W.V.-based Marshall Health Network in 2025.

Dr. Yingling was the first CEO of the four-hospital academic health system, according to an April 29 news release. He took the helm in August 2021, when the growing system was known as Mountain Health Network. During Dr. Yingling's tenure, he oversaw the welcoming of Rivers Health to the system, and its unification with Joan C. Edwards Marshall University School of Medicine and Marshall Health.

The health system's board has developed a CEO selection committee and selected an executive firm to begin a national search. Dr. Yingling will support the transition and onboarding of his successor, according to the release.