Former Tennessee Hospital Association president named CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System

Scott Raynes has been appointed president and CEO of Brunswick, Ga.-based Southeast Georgia Health System, effective January 2022.

He will succeed Michael Scherneck, who is retiring after 18 years with the organization.

Mr. Raynes has served as president of Baptist Hospitals and executive vice president of Baptist Healthcare in Pensacola, Fla., since 2013, a Nov. 29 news release said.

He previously held CEO roles at NorthCrest Medical Center and NorthCrest Health System in Springfield, Tenn., and Preston Memorial Hospital in Kingwood, W.Va.

Mr. Raynes is a past president of the Tennessee Hospital Association, the news release said.