Former Adventist Health exec heads to McLeod Health

John Byrnes, MD, has been named chief quality officer and senior vice president of quality and safety at McLeod Health, a nonprofit system based in Florence, S.C., according to a Sept. 11 news release sent to local media outlets. 

Dr. Byrnes recently served as chief of medical affairs at ChenMed, a Miami-based group of primary care practices. Dr. Byrnes is also the former senior vice president and chief medical officer for the health division at Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health. 

McLeod Health operates seven hospitals, a freestanding emergency department and a network of physician practices.

