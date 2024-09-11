Former Adventist Health exec heads to McLeod Health

John Byrnes, MD, has been named chief quality officer and senior vice president of quality and safety at McLeod Health, a nonprofit system based in Florence, S.C., according to a Sept. 11 news release sent to local media outlets.

Dr. Byrnes recently served as chief of medical affairs at ChenMed, a Miami-based group of primary care practices. Dr. Byrnes is also the former senior vice president and chief medical officer for the health division at Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health.

McLeod Health operates seven hospitals, a freestanding emergency department and a network of physician practices.