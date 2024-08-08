Baptist Health taps president of 5 Arkansas hospitals

Jay Quebedeaux was promoted to president of regional hospitals for Little Rock, Ark.-based Baptist Health.

In his new role, Mr. Quebedeaux will be responsible for five Baptist Health regional facilities, according to an Aug. 8 news release shared with Becker's.

He will also remain president of Baptist Health Medical Center-Hot Spring County and Baptist Health Medical Center-Arkadelphia, a role he's held since 2022.

Before joining Baptist Health, Mr. Quebedeaux served as CEO of the Mena (Ark.) Regional Health System.