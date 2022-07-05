Baptist Health shakes up hospital leadership

Little Rock, Ark.-based Baptist Health has made a number of leadership changes to its executive team and has appointed leaders to new positions at hospitals within the system.

Greg Crain has been appointed president for the central region of Baptist Health, according to a July 5 press release shared with Becker's. He will oversee several hospitals in the Little Rock, North Little Rock and Conway regions in Arkansas.

Jay Quebedeaux was named president of Baptist Health Medical Center-Arkadelphia and Baptist Health Medical Center-Hot Spring County after serving as CEO of Mena Regional Health System.

Mike Perkins was appointed president of Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock after serving the system for more than 30 years.

Cody Walker was named president of BHMC-North Little Rock, a promotion from his previous role as vice president of hospital operations.

Mackenzie Clyburn joined BHMC-Little Rock as associate vice president of hospital operations.