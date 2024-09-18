83 hospitals earn Vizient's top clinical quality award

Vizient has recognized 83 academic medical centers and community hospitals for outstanding clinical quality and performance.

The member-driven healthcare performance improvement company issued its latest round of awards and recognition to hospitals and health systems across four cohorts: comprehensive academic medical centers, large specialized complex care medical centers, complex care medical centers, and community hospitals. Cohorts are defined based on specific patient volume metrics.

The distinguished Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Award was given to recipients who excelled in six critical domains of patient care: safety, mortality, effectiveness, efficiency, patient-centeredness, and equity. Vizient's assessment of member performance is based on its annual Quality and Accountability Study, which has been conducted since 2005.

Below is the list of recipients for the 2024 Quality Leadership Awards, organized alphabetically within each cohort:

Comprehensive Academic Medical Center Cohort

Froedtert Health – Froedtert Hospital (Milwaukee)

Houston Methodist Hospital

Intermountain Medical Center (Murray, Utah)

Keck Hospital of USC (Los Angeles)

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

Memorial Hermann – Texas Medical Center (Houston)

Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

NYU Langone Health (New York City)

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

The University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City, Kan.)

UC Irvine Medical Center (Orange, Calif.)

UC San Diego Health

UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)

University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics (Salt Lake City)

Large, Specialized Complex Care Medical Center Cohort

AdventHealth Daytona Beach (Fla.)

Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi (Oxford, Miss.)

Endeavor Health – Evanston (Ill.) Hospital

Fairview Hospital – Cleveland Clinic (Cleveland)

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital (Houston)

Intermountain Health – McKay-Dee Hospital (Ogden, Utah)

Intermountain Health – Utah Valley Regional Medical Center (Provo, Utah)

M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital (Edina, Minn.)

Mayo Clinic Florida (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Mayo Clinic Health System (Eau Claire, Wis.)

Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center (The Woodlands, Texas)

NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn (N.Y.) Methodist Hospital

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield, Ill.)

Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center (Charlotte, N.C.)

NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn (N.Y.)

NYU Langone Hospital – Long Island (Mineola, N.Y.)

St. George (Utah) Regional Hospital

ThedaCare Regional Medical Center – Neenah (Wis.)

Complex Care Medical Center Cohort

AdventHealth Celebration (Kissimmee, Fla.)

AdventHealth Fish Memorial (Orange City, Fla.)

AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach (Fla.)

AdventHealth Palm Coast (Fla.)

Corewell Health Grosse Pointe (Mich.) Hospital

Endeavor Health – Highland Park (Ill.) Hospital

Greenwich (Conn.) Hospital

Houston Methodist Baytown (Texas) Hospital

Houston Methodist Sugar Land (Texas) Hospital

Houston Methodist The Woodlands (Texas) Hospital

Houston Methodist West Hospital (Houston)

Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital (Geneva, Ill.)

Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest (Ill.) Hospital

Northwestern Medicine McHenry (Ill.) Hospital

Odessa (Texas) Regional Medical Center

Prisma Health Baptist Hospital (Columbia, S.C.)

Saddleback Memorial Medical Center – Laguna Hills (Calif.) Campus

St. Joseph Medical Center (Towson, Md.)

Stanford Health Care – Tri-Valley (Pleasanton, Calif.)

The Chester County Hospital and Health System (West Chester, Pa.)

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas (Port Arthur, Texas)

ThedaCare Regional Medical Center – Appleton (Wis.)

UCHealth Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Hospital

Community Hospital Cohort

Barnes–Jewish West County Hospital (St. Louis)

Baptist Medical Center Nassau (Fernandina Beach, Fla.)

Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville (Texas)

Corewell Health Zeeland (Mich.) Hospital

Froedtert Holy Family Memorial Hospital (Manitowoc, Wis.)

Garrett Regional Medical Center (Oakland, Md.)

Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital (Houston)

Integris Health Grove (Okla.) Hospital

Integris Health Miami (Okla.) Hospital

Intermountain Health – Alta View Hospital

Intermountain Health – Cedar City (Utah) Hospital

Intermountain Health – Layton (Utah) Hospital

Intermountain Health – Riverton (Utah) Hospital

Lehigh Valley Hospital – Hecktown Oaks (Easton, Pa.)

M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center (Wyoming, Minn.)

M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center (Princeton, Minn.)

Mayo Clinic Health System – Fairmont (Minn.)

Mountain West Medical Center (Tooele, Utah)

Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center (Charlotte, N.C.)

OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital (Athens, Ohio)

Parkview Huntington (Ind.) Hospital

Parkview Noble Hospital (Kendallville, Ind.)

Parkview Whitley Hospital (Columbia City, Ind.)

Prisma Health Greer (S.C.) Memorial Hospital

Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital (Simpsonville, S.C.)

Sharon (Conn.) Hospital

Southeast Georgia Health System – Camden Campus (St Marys, Ga.)

University of Kansas Health Systems – Great Bend (Kan.) Campus