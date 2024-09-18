83 hospitals earn Vizient's top clinical quality award

Vizient has recognized 83 academic medical centers and community hospitals for outstanding clinical quality and performance.
The member-driven healthcare performance improvement company issued its latest round of awards and recognition to hospitals and health systems across four cohorts: comprehensive academic medical centers, large specialized complex care medical centers, complex care medical centers, and community hospitals. Cohorts are defined based on specific patient volume metrics.
The distinguished Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Award was given to recipients who excelled in six critical domains of patient care: safety, mortality, effectiveness, efficiency, patient-centeredness, and equity. Vizient's assessment of member performance is based on its annual Quality and Accountability Study, which has been conducted since 2005.
Below is the list of recipients for the 2024 Quality Leadership Awards, organized alphabetically within each cohort:
Comprehensive Academic Medical Center Cohort
Froedtert Health – Froedtert Hospital (Milwaukee)
Houston Methodist Hospital
Intermountain Medical Center (Murray, Utah)
Keck Hospital of USC (Los Angeles)
Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)
Memorial Hermann – Texas Medical Center (Houston)
Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)
NYU Langone Health (New York City)
Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)
The University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City, Kan.)
UC Irvine Medical Center (Orange, Calif.)
UC San Diego Health
UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)
University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics (Salt Lake City)
Large, Specialized Complex Care Medical Center Cohort
AdventHealth Daytona Beach (Fla.)
Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi (Oxford, Miss.)
Endeavor Health – Evanston (Ill.) Hospital
Fairview Hospital – Cleveland Clinic (Cleveland)
Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital (Houston)
Intermountain Health – McKay-Dee Hospital (Ogden, Utah)
Intermountain Health – Utah Valley Regional Medical Center (Provo, Utah)
M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital (Edina, Minn.)
Mayo Clinic Florida (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Mayo Clinic Health System (Eau Claire, Wis.)
Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center (The Woodlands, Texas)
NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn (N.Y.) Methodist Hospital
Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield, Ill.)
Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center (Charlotte, N.C.)
NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn (N.Y.)
NYU Langone Hospital – Long Island (Mineola, N.Y.)
St. George (Utah) Regional Hospital
ThedaCare Regional Medical Center – Neenah (Wis.)
Complex Care Medical Center Cohort
AdventHealth Celebration (Kissimmee, Fla.)
AdventHealth Fish Memorial (Orange City, Fla.)
AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach (Fla.)
AdventHealth Palm Coast (Fla.)
Corewell Health Grosse Pointe (Mich.) Hospital
Endeavor Health – Highland Park (Ill.) Hospital
Greenwich (Conn.) Hospital
Houston Methodist Baytown (Texas) Hospital
Houston Methodist Sugar Land (Texas) Hospital
Houston Methodist The Woodlands (Texas) Hospital
Houston Methodist West Hospital (Houston)
Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital (Geneva, Ill.)
Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest (Ill.) Hospital
Northwestern Medicine McHenry (Ill.) Hospital
Odessa (Texas) Regional Medical Center
Prisma Health Baptist Hospital (Columbia, S.C.)
Saddleback Memorial Medical Center – Laguna Hills (Calif.) Campus
St. Joseph Medical Center (Towson, Md.)
Stanford Health Care – Tri-Valley (Pleasanton, Calif.)
The Chester County Hospital and Health System (West Chester, Pa.)
The Medical Center of Southeast Texas (Port Arthur, Texas)
ThedaCare Regional Medical Center – Appleton (Wis.)
UCHealth Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Hospital
Community Hospital Cohort
Barnes–Jewish West County Hospital (St. Louis)
Baptist Medical Center Nassau (Fernandina Beach, Fla.)
Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville (Texas)
Corewell Health Zeeland (Mich.) Hospital
Froedtert Holy Family Memorial Hospital (Manitowoc, Wis.)
Garrett Regional Medical Center (Oakland, Md.)
Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital (Houston)
Integris Health Grove (Okla.) Hospital
Integris Health Miami (Okla.) Hospital
Intermountain Health – Alta View Hospital
Intermountain Health – Cedar City (Utah) Hospital
Intermountain Health – Layton (Utah) Hospital
Intermountain Health – Riverton (Utah) Hospital
Lehigh Valley Hospital – Hecktown Oaks (Easton, Pa.)
M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center (Wyoming, Minn.)
M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center (Princeton, Minn.)
Mayo Clinic Health System – Fairmont (Minn.)
Mountain West Medical Center (Tooele, Utah)
Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center (Charlotte, N.C.)
OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital (Athens, Ohio)
Parkview Huntington (Ind.) Hospital
Parkview Noble Hospital (Kendallville, Ind.)
Parkview Whitley Hospital (Columbia City, Ind.)
Prisma Health Greer (S.C.) Memorial Hospital
Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital (Simpsonville, S.C.)
Sharon (Conn.) Hospital
Southeast Georgia Health System – Camden Campus (St Marys, Ga.)
University of Kansas Health Systems – Great Bend (Kan.) Campus