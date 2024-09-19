Optum to conduct layoffs in New Jersey

OptumCare, headquartered in Basking Ridge, N.J., is planning to lay off 160 employees, as indicated by a WARN notice posted on the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development website.

According to the notice, the layoffs are expected to occur Dec. 11 and Jan. 22.

"We continually review the capabilities and services we offer to meet the growing and evolving needs of our businesses and the people we serve," an Optum spokesperson told Becker's. "As always, we will support affected team members with job placement resources and seek to deploy them where possible to any open roles within the company."

In 2024, Optum faced several rounds of layoffs and clinic closures across various states. In July, the company announced it would lay off 524 employees in California and remote positions, effective September. Earlier in April, reports surfaced on social media about layoffs affecting employees at Optum Virtual Care and Navihealth. Additionally, in May, Optum closed a Change Healthcare facility in Toledo, Ohio, resulting in 129 job losses.