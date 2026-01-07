Amazon develops wearable health AI: 4 things to know

Amazon has been developing wearable health AI since its acquisition of startup Bee.

Here are four takeaways from a Jan. 5 Amazon blog post:

1. Bee, which Amazon agreed to buy in July, makes a device worn around the wrist that ambiently records the wearer’s daily interactions, learning from their patterns and habits to create personalized insights.

2. The AI generates the insights from the wearer’s calendar data, conversations, emails and health metrics from the HealthKit app.

3. “It becomes a mirror, one that helps you see patterns you’ve been living,” wrote Bee co-founder Maria de Lourdes Zollo. “The way you tend to respond when you’re stressed. The commitments you make on Mondays that disappear by Fridays. The gap between how you think you spend your time and how you actually do.”

4. A green LED light indicates the device is recording, which can be turned on and off with the push of a button. The company said no audio is stored, and only customers have access to their transcripts and summaries, which can be deleted.