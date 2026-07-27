Microsoft’s pay for 3 health tech jobs

Microsoft is continuing to hire for health tech roles including a forward deployed AI engineer position tied to its healthcare AI partnership with Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic.

Here are three healthcare-related roles Microsoft is hiring for this July:

Forward deployed AI engineer, Health (New York, New York): Will lead the technical implementation of Microsoft’s healthcare AI partnership with Mayo Clinic by building, deploying and integrating AI solutions into real-world clinical environments while working closely with engineering and clinical teams across both organizations. Salary range: $188,000 to $304,200.



Machine learning for life sciences, Microsoft Research (Redmond, Wash.): Will develop AI models and lead research aimed at accelerating biomedical and life sciences discoveries to advance healthcare. Salary range: $119,800 to $234,700.



Principal privacy product manager, Health AI (Redmond, Wash.): Will lead the privacy strategy for healthcare AI products by designing safeguards for sensitive health data and partnering with engineering, clinical and product teams to ensure AI systems are secure, compliant and trustworthy. Salary range: $142,800 to $274,800.

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