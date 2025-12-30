Baptist Health Arkansas adopts Amazon AI: 3 notes

Little Rock, Ark.-based Baptist Health has experienced time and cost savings from using Amazon Quick Sight, an AI-powered business intelligence platform.

Here are three things to know from a Dec. 23 Amazon blog post:

1. The 11-hospital system has cut its development cycles and labor costs by adopting an Arcadia data analytics dashboard application that leverages Quick Sight.

2. Baptist Health data analysts respond to requests “more efficiently while building deeper data expertise.”

3. With automated monthly provider scorecards, the health system has stopped manually generating and emailing 100 to 200 individual dashboard links, saving several hours a month.