OpenAI inks 1st hospital deal outside US

OpenAI signed its first international hospital partnership with Ramat Gan, Israel-based Sheba Medical Center.

The deal, according to a July 28 news release, makes Sheba the first hospital outside the United States to gain access to OpenAI’s enterprise healthcare AI platform, ChatGPT for Healthcare.

Physicians, nurses, researchers and staff across Sheba’s network will get secure access to an AI-powered clinical reasoning tool that synthesizes peer-reviewed research, clinical guidelines and public health sources, with citations, journal references and publication dates attached to each response.

Sheba’s AI Center at ARC, the medical center’s innovation arm, will lead the rollout, with implementation direction from Alon Agmon, the center’s director of technology.

Sheba will integrate its own clinical protocols and care pathways into the platform so responses reflect the hospital’s approved standards, and will get early access to OpenAI’s newest models for research through the company’s API. In exchange, Sheba will provide OpenAI with feedback, research and clinical insights to shape the company’s future healthcare AI development.

OpenAI will not train its models on Sheba’s data, and the deployment includes data isolation and audit safeguards to meet healthcare regulatory requirements. Implementation begins across Sheba’s clinical, research and operational teams in the coming months.

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