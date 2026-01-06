CVS Health promotes new senior vice president

Vijay Jun Patel has been promoted to senior vice president at CVS Health and managing partner of CVS Health Ventures.

Mr. Patel has been with the company since rejoining it in 2015. During his tenure, he has held roles spanning digital strategy, enterprise strategy, enterprise business development and the company’s COVID-19 task force, according to a Jan. 6 LinkedIn post from CVS Health.

In 2021, Mr. Patel co-founded CVS Health Ventures, the company’s corporate venture capital arm. As managing partner, he leads the platform’s investment strategy, with a focus on generating financial returns while delivering strategic value to the broader CVS Health enterprise.