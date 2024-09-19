Most frequent CMS citations in 2024

Similar to 2023, hospitals are most frequently cited for deficiencies in patient rights, according to CMS data obtained by Becker's.

So far this year, CMS accrediting agencies have conducted nearly 2,760 surveys at U.S. hospitals. Of those surveys, more than 6% have resulted in a citation over a patient's right to receive care in a safe setting.

Here are the 25 most common citations as of Sept. 15, according to data from CMS' Quality and Certification Oversight Reports:

Patient rights: Care in safe setting — 172 citations

RN supervision of nursing care — 160

Patient rights — 125

Supervision of contract staff — 92

Nursing services — 83

Compliance with 489.24 (transfers) — 70

Patient rights: Free from abuse/harassment — 63

Medical screening exam — 60

Nursing care plan — 59

Staffing and delivery of care — 50

Patient rights: Informed consent — 46

Governing body — 40

Administration of drugs — 39

Patient safety — 38

Infection control surveillance, prevention — 34

Patient rights: Restraint or seclusion — 34

Patient rights: Notice of rights — 33

Facilities, supplies, equipment maintenance — 30

Infection control program — 30

Maintenance of physical plant — 27

Appropriate transfer — 22

Patient rights: Grievances — 22

QAPI — 22

Patient care assignments — 21

Patient rights: Notice of grievance decision — 21