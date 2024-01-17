15 most common reasons for hospital citations in 2023

Among the 4,980 citations delivered to hospitals in 2023, the most common were for care in a safe setting deficiencies, according to CMS data.

Accreditation organizations, including The Joint Commission and DNV Healthcare, completed nearly 4,000 surveys in 2023. Here are the most common reasons a hospital was cited:

1. Patient rights: Care in a safe setting — 255 citations (4.5% of hospitals were cited for this)

2. Patient rights — 213 (3.9%)

3. RN supervision of nursing care — 201 (3.6%)

4. Nursing services — 131 (2.5%)

5. Medical screening exam — 120 (2.3%)

6. Compliance with 489.24 (transfers) — 113 (2.1%)

7. Patient rights: Free from abuse/harassment — 99 (1.7%)

8. Supervision of contract staff — 87 (1.6%)

9. Nursing care plan — 83 (1.5%)

10. Patient safety — 78 (1.4%)

11. Administration of drugs — 74 (1.4%)

12. Staffing and delivery of care — 74 (1.4%)

13. Infection control program — 69 (1.3%)

14. Patient rights: Restraint or seclusion — 65 (1.2%)

15. Quality assurance/performance improvement (QAPI) — 58 (1.2%)