Hospital staff experience workplace violence every 40 hours

Hospital staff members experience 1.17 aggressive events — verbal and/or physical — for every 40 hours worked, with more aggression events occurring when staff have significantly greater numbers of patients assigned to them, a recent study found.

The study, published in The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety, examined incidence of patient and visitor aggressive events toward staff at five inpatient medical units in community hospitals and academic hospitals in the Northeastern U.S. The date was collected using even counters, aggressive incident and management logs and demographic forms over a 14-day period in early 2017.

Here are six findings: