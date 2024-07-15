Top 10 CMS citations for nonprofit, for-profit hospitals in 2024

So far in 2024, hospitals are most frequently cited for issues with supervision of nursing care and patient rights, according to CMS data obtained by Becker's

As of July 7 — the most recent data available — accrediting organizations have conducted 1,540 surveys among the nation's 2,345 nonprofit hospitals and 1,581 for-profit hospitals. Here are the 10 most common citation reasons: 

Editor's note: The data did not specify which citations resulted in an immediate jeopardy. 

Nonprofit hospitals:

Citation

Number of citations

Percent of providers cited

Percent of surveys cited

RN supervision of nursing care

49

2%

5.5%

Patient rights: Care in a safe setting

44

1.8%

4.9%

Patient rights

38

1.6%

4.2%

Supervision of contract staff

30

1.2%

3.4%

Compliance with 489.24 (transfers)

26

1.1%

2.9%

Medical screening exam

23

1%

2.6%

Nursing services

23

1%

2.6%

Patient rights: Free from abuse/harassment

14

0.6%

1.6% 

Patient rights: Informed consent

14

0.6%

1.6%

Administration of drugs

12

0.5%

1.3%

For-profit hospitals

Citation

Number of citations

Percent of providers cited

Percent of surveys cited

Patient rights: Care in a safe setting

55

3.2%

8.5%

RN supervision of nursing care

55

2.8%

8.5%

Patient rights

30

1.8%

4.7%

Nursing care plan

26

1.5%

4%

Supervision of contract staff

23

1.5%

3.6%

Nursing services

21

1.3%

3.3%

Patient rights: Free from abuse/harassment

21

1.3%

3.3%

Staffing and delivery of care

18

1%

2.8%

Governing body

13

0.8%

2%

Infection control surveillance, prevention

11

0.6%

1.7%

