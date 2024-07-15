Top 10 CMS citations for nonprofit, for-profit hospitals in 2024

So far in 2024, hospitals are most frequently cited for issues with supervision of nursing care and patient rights, according to CMS data obtained by Becker's.

As of July 7 — the most recent data available — accrediting organizations have conducted 1,540 surveys among the nation's 2,345 nonprofit hospitals and 1,581 for-profit hospitals. Here are the 10 most common citation reasons:

Editor's note: The data did not specify which citations resulted in an immediate jeopardy.

Nonprofit hospitals:

Citation Number of citations Percent of providers cited Percent of surveys cited RN supervision of nursing care 49 2% 5.5% Patient rights: Care in a safe setting 44 1.8% 4.9% Patient rights 38 1.6% 4.2% Supervision of contract staff 30 1.2% 3.4% Compliance with 489.24 (transfers) 26 1.1% 2.9% Medical screening exam 23 1% 2.6% Nursing services 23 1% 2.6% Patient rights: Free from abuse/harassment 14 0.6% 1.6% Patient rights: Informed consent 14 0.6% 1.6% Administration of drugs 12 0.5% 1.3%

For-profit hospitals