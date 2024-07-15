Top 10 CMS citations for nonprofit, for-profit hospitals in 2024

So far in 2024, hospitals are most frequently cited for issues with supervision of nursing care and patient rights, according to CMS data obtained by Becker's.
As of July 7 — the most recent data available — accrediting organizations have conducted 1,540 surveys among the nation's 2,345 nonprofit hospitals and 1,581 for-profit hospitals. Here are the 10 most common citation reasons:
Editor's note: The data did not specify which citations resulted in an immediate jeopardy.
Nonprofit hospitals:
|
Citation
|
Number of citations
|
Percent of providers cited
|
Percent of surveys cited
|
RN supervision of nursing care
|
49
|
2%
|
5.5%
|
Patient rights: Care in a safe setting
|
44
|
1.8%
|
4.9%
|
Patient rights
|
38
|
1.6%
|
4.2%
|
Supervision of contract staff
|
30
|
1.2%
|
3.4%
|
Compliance with 489.24 (transfers)
|
26
|
1.1%
|
2.9%
|
Medical screening exam
|
23
|
1%
|
2.6%
|
Nursing services
|
23
|
1%
|
2.6%
|
Patient rights: Free from abuse/harassment
|
14
|
0.6%
|
1.6%
|
Patient rights: Informed consent
|
14
|
0.6%
|
1.6%
|
Administration of drugs
|
12
|
0.5%
|
1.3%
For-profit hospitals
|
Citation
|
Number of citations
|
Percent of providers cited
|
Percent of surveys cited
|
Patient rights: Care in a safe setting
|
55
|
3.2%
|
8.5%
|
RN supervision of nursing care
|
55
|
2.8%
|
8.5%
|
Patient rights
|
30
|
1.8%
|
4.7%
|
Nursing care plan
|
26
|
1.5%
|
4%
|
Supervision of contract staff
|
23
|
1.5%
|
3.6%
|
Nursing services
|
21
|
1.3%
|
3.3%
|
Patient rights: Free from abuse/harassment
|
21
|
1.3%
|
3.3%
|
Staffing and delivery of care
|
18
|
1%
|
2.8%
|
Governing body
|
13
|
0.8%
|
2%
|
Infection control surveillance, prevention
|
11
|
0.6%
|
1.7%