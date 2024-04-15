Nursing schools struggle to sustain enrollment, new data show: 4 notes

Enrollment in BSN programs at nursing schools across the U.S. held steady in 2023, though fewer students are entering in master's and PhD programs, according to new data from the American Association of Colleges of Nursing.

The AACN conducts a national survey of nursing schools with baccalaureate and higher degrees on an annual basis. The latest data was published April 15 and is based on findings from a survey conducted in the fall of 2023, for which 975 nursing schools provided response.

Four updates on nursing enrollment, per the report: