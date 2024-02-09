5 recent Joint Commission moves

Since the start of the year, The Joint Commission has confirmed the first few hospitals that have earned its new health equity certification and issued several guideline revisions.

Editor's note: This list will be updated throughout the year.

Five moves from The Joint Commission Becker's has covered from Jan. 1 to Feb. 7:

1. CMS has renewed The Joint Commission's authority to accredit home infusion services.The renewal is effective through Dec. 15, 2029.

2. Eight hospitals have earned the new health equity certification, the accrediting body confirmed to Becker's on Feb. 2. To earn the certification, hospitals must make "healthcare equity a strategic priority and collaborate with patients, families, caregivers and external organizations to identify and address needs that help translate equitable healthcare into better health outcomes," according to the group's president and CEO, Jonathan Perlin, MD, PhD.

3. The Joint Commission on Feb. 1 also published new guidelines for total hip and knee replacements. The move is part of broader, ongoing revisions and will take effect July 1. Recommendations to include evaluation of risk factors before surgery, including a patient's risk of opioid use history, are among the changes.

4. In late January, the group issued updated guidelines for emergency management and ambulatory care; they will become effective July 1. The Joint Commission rewrote the chapter on emergency management, which marks a 40% cut in the elements of performance it previously used to measure success in this area.

5. The Joint Commission removed 70% of performance elements for infection control accreditation, which will take effect July 1. Waste reduction and responding to an influx of infectious patients were two elements that will be removed since they are covered by other emergency management techniques.