Joint Commission adds new data functionalities for reporting accuracy

The Joint Commission’s Direct Data Submission Platform will now allow accredited organizations that meet certain requirements to resubmit performance measurement data, the organization announced May 22.

An organization may correct chart-abstracted data or add in data that may have been mistakenly entered. However, this is only possible with data from the calendar year 2023 and going forward. Data from prior years cannot be resubmitted.

The change is part of new functionalities of The Joint Commission's data platform that it first detailed in February. In addition to the now live resubmission functionality, organizations can also now share their performance metric data with other entities using the platform's dashboard reporting function.

The changes to its database are part of the organization's effort "to evaluate the most complete and accurate data possible to provide feedback and for public reporting," according to the release.

Data from The Joint Commission's platform is used by assisted living communities, critical access hospitals, free-standing psychiatric hospitals, and acute care hospitals to track progress and adherence to quality standards.

As of May 22, the platform's chart-abstracted measure module is live, according to the organization. However, features like the electronic clinical quality measures module will not open until July 2024, according to The Joint Commission.