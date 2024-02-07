Joint Commission's authority to accredit home infusion therapy services renewed

The Joint Commission's authority to accredited home infusion services on behalf of CMS has been renewed by the federal agency.

As an accrediting body, The Joint Commission can approve or deny a home infusion therapy provider's credentials seeking CMS reimbursement for nursing care. The organization was granted authority to do so through Dec. 15, 2029, according to a Feb. 7 news release.

Home infusion therapy providers must be accredited by a CMS designated authority like The Joint Commission to be eligible for reimbursements.

Those that are not accredited already have to "participate in an unannounced home care survey and achieve a decision of 'accredited' prior to submitting requests for reimbursement," according to The Joint Commission.