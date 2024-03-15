Joint Commission names inaugural 'president's fellow'

The Joint Commission has established a new "President's Fellowship for Healthcare Quality and Safety," and has given Carla Pugh, MD, PhD, the inaugural title.

The fellowship is given to someone "ascending in a career dedicated to advancing healthcare performance," according to a March 14 news release shared with Becker's. The role reports directly to Jonathan Perlin, MD, PhD, president and CEO of The Joint Commission, and will collaborate with the organization's innovation arm and its affiliate, the National Quality Forum, to advance global healthcare outcomes.

Dr. Pugh, the first president's fellow, is a professor of surgery at the Stanford (Calif.) School of Medicine and director of the Technology Enabled Clinical Improvement Center at Stanford Medicine.