Adventist Health reorganizes post-M&A

Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health is modifying its service area models in California and Oregon after adding hospitals to its system from Tenet Healthcare.

Adventist Health acquired two Central California hospitals and related physician practices and imaging centers from Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare in late March.

Now the system is appointing Ryan Ashlock, president of Adventist Health Castle in Kailua, Hawaii, as president of its Adventist Health Central Coast Service Area in California. The service area includes the two newly acquired hospitals — Adventist Health Sierra Vista in San Luis Obispo and Adventist Health Twin Cities in Templeton — along with two imaging centers and 11 primary care and specialty clinics. Mr. Ashlock's appointment is effective June 9.

Additionally, Eleze Armstrong will serve as the operations executive of the Adventist Health Central Coast Service Area and continue as president of Adventist Health Twin Cities.

The 28-hospital health system is also adopting a new service area model in Oregon, where it operates three hospitals. The move comes with some changes to the system's regional leadership. Kyle King, president of Adventist Health Portland, has been appointed as president of Adventist Health's Oregon Service Area. He will fulfill both his current role in addition to his leadership of the service area.

Joyce Newmyer will transition her role as president of the Oregon State Network, which she led for 10 years, to Mr. King. Ms. Newmyer will focus on her growing responsibilities as chief people officer for the Adventist system, and she will continue to lead Adventist Health Portland's community board as vice chair and remain involved in the hospital's partnership strategy with Oregon Health & Science University.

Adventist Health said the Oregon service area will "further unify our teams and foster collaboration across the three hospitals in the service area," according to the April 24 news release shared with Becker's. Those three hospitals are Adventist Health Portland, Adventist Health Tillamook and Adventist Health Columbia Gorge.