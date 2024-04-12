Joint Commission taps 4 execs, 1 from Mass General

The Joint Commission has tapped four new executives, including two C-suite leaders.

These appointments are part of the organization's "strategic transformation" to advance patient safety and care quality, according to an April 11 news release:

1. Lisa Steininger was named executive vice president and CFO, effective immediately. She most recently served as financial and revenue officer at the American Society of Anesthesiologists.

2. Elizabeth Mort, MD, was named vice president and chief medical officer, effective May 6. She most recently served as chief quality officer and senior vice president, quality and safety at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

3. Andrew Rosen was named vice president, international, effective April 15. He most recently served as executive director, international for The Advisory Board Company, where he created the international hospital research leader role.

4. Kathryn Petrovic was named vice president for accreditation and certification product development, effective immediately. She most recently served as director of The Joint Commission's standards and survey methods department, and as a field director in its surveyor management and development department.