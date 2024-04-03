5 most challenging requirements in 2023: Joint Commission

Maintaining infection prevention and control during disinfection and sterilization activities was the most challenging compliance standard for hospitals in 2023, according to The Joint Commission.

The organization identified the top five requirements for which hospitals were most frequently out of compliance, based on surveys and reviews from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31.

The top five most challenging requirements for hospitals in 2023:

The hospital implements infection prevention and control activities when doing the following: Performing intermediate and high-level disinfection and sterilization of medical equipment, devices, and supplies.



The hospital ensures medications are safely administered.



The hospital assesses physical environments to look for objects that could be used during suicide attempts and follows written policies to identify at-risk patients.



The hospital has appropriate ventilation systems to ensure airborne contaminants are properly controlled in critical areas.



The hospital's interior spaces meet the needs of the patient population and are safe and suitable to the care, treatment and services provided.

These five requirements were also most challenging for hospitals to follow in 2022, though medication safety and airborne contaminant practices both jumped one spot on the list.