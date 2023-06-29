How hospitals can improve chances for Joint Commission re-accreditation

The Joint Commission identified the most challenging compliance standards — those most frequently listed as "not compliant" in hospitals — in 2022, according to surveys completed from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022.

See a list of the specific accreditation standards and corresponding specific National Patient Safety Goals The Joint Commission said hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, need focus on here.

The most challenging requirements for hospitals in 2022:

1. Implementation of infection prevention protocols for disinfection and sterilization of medical equipment, devices and supplies — to reduce risk of healthcare-acquired infections.

2. Assessing physical environments to look for objects that could be used during suicide attempts and following written policies to identify at-risk patients.

3. Ensuring medications are safely administered.

4. Taking steps to ensure interior spaces in the hospital are safe so patients can be treated and services can be provided.

5. Making sure airborne contaminants are properly controlled in critical areas using appropriate ventilation systems.