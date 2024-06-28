Joint Commission renewed as CMS accreditor of clinical labs

The Joint Commission has once again been renewed by CMS for its lab and point-of-care testing accreditation program. The renewal is effective now through 2030, it announced June 27.

To get renewed, The Joint Commission had to fulfill all requirements outlined in the 1988 Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments. The law provides oversight for clinical laboratory testing and requires that all "facilities or sites that test human specimens for health assessment or to diagnose, prevent, or treat disease" be certified.

"With renewed deeming authority from CMS, The Joint Commission can continue helping laboratories across the country provide high-quality, safe laboratory services," Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, The Joint Commission, said in the news release.

The Joint Commission was renewed to accredit microbiology labs, Diagnostic immunology, chemistry, hematology, immunohematology, and pathology labs as well.

The Laboratory and Point-of-Care Testing Accreditation Program, Dr. Grubbs added, "serves as a framework for laboratories to conduct their tests with intent to improve patient outcomes."