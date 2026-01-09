Nevada organization to take over Florida organ procurement after agency decertified

The Nevada Donor Network will manage organ procurement services in Southern Florida, CMS said Jan. 8, after the agency decertified the Life Alliance Organ Recovery Agency in September.

The Life Alliance Organ Recovery Agency was a division of the University of Miami Health System. On Sept. 18, CMS decertified the organ procurement organization from Medical Participation after an investigation, which the federal agency said uncovered years of unsafe practices, poor training, chronic underperformance, understaffing and paperwork errors.

The Florida organization did not appeal the decertification. In an online statement, the Life Alliance Organ Recovery Agency said its top priority “has always been safe, respectful and compliant organ donation practices.”

The Nevada Donor Network will assume responsibility for organ procurement services in South Florida and the Bahamas, which covers about 7 million people, according to CMS. The Nevada agency has the “operational capacity, clinical expertise and quality infrastructure” required, CMS said.

CMS announced the Life Alliance Organ Recovery Agency’s decertification along with seven other reforms to the nation’s organ procurement and transplant system. Read more here.