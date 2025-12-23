Hartford HealthCare opens urgent care center

Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare–GoHealth Urgent Care has opened a new center in Killingly, Conn., expanding access to same-day care in the region.

The facility is part of a 39-location urgent care network serving more than 500,000 patients annually across Connecticut, according to a Dec. 22 news release. The new site offers evaluation and treatment for injuries, illnesses and infections, along with X-rays, lab testing, virtual visits, vaccines, preventive care and sports physicals. Walk-in availability, online check-in and extended hours are also available.

The center is designed to serve residents of Killingly, Putnam, Brooklyn and nearby communities. It aims to reduce unnecessary emergency department use by offering a lower-cost care alternative and streamlined access to Hartford HealthCare’s primary and specialty care services.