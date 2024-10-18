Trinity market president takes new role at CHI Saint Joseph

Lexington, Ky.-based CHI Saint Joseph Health named Matt Grimshaw market president.

Mr. Grimshaw is a market president for Trinity Health System, and will assume his new role with CHI Saint Joseph in mid-December. Both CHI Saint Joseph and Trinity comprise CommonSpirit Health's southern region.

"Matt is passionate about delivering excellent health care services to those in need and has successfully navigated a wide range of strategic challenges during his tenure with Trinity," said Doug Lawson, south region president for CommonSpirit Health. "He made a significant impact on the Ohio health care landscape, and I am pleased that we will retain his passion and talent in the region."

While at Trinity, Mr. Grimshaw prioritized positioning the system for long-term success and was instrumental in opening a new tower and strengthening clinical programs.

CHI Saint Joseph has 100 locations in Kentucky.