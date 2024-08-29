SSM Health taps regional chief nursing officer

St. Louis-based SSM Health has selected Kerri Bayer, DNP, RN, as chief nursing officer of its Oklahoma and Mid-Missouri region.

Dr. Bayer healthcare career spans more than 25 years, the system said in an Aug. 29 news release sent to Becker's. She is the former chief nurse executive at Oklahoma City-based Integris Health, according to LinkedIn.

Dr. Bayer also served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Naval Nurse Reserve Corps from 2001 to 2004, where she provided care to Marines returning from the Iraq war.