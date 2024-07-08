Mass General Brigham names CHRO

Mass General Brigham, an integrated academic health system based in Somerville, Mass., has named Mary Ellen Schopp chief human resources officer, according to a July 8 message to staff from MGB President and CEO Anne Klibanski, MD.

The message, which was shared with Becker's, said Ms. Schopp has been serving in this position on an interim basis since fall 2023.

"Over the past nine months, she has proven to be an invaluable member of my leadership team, driving transformational change and leading key initiatives including our Clinician Experience effort and the analysis and action-planning around our systemwide Employee Experience Survey," Dr. Klibanski wrote.

Before joining MGB, Ms. Schopp was chief human resources officer and senior vice president at both Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health and Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center.