Nebraska hospital taps CEO from Alaska

Holly Wolff has been named CEO of Jefferson Community Health & Life in Fairbury, Neb., effective in early January.

Ms. Wolff most recently served as administrator at Mount Edgecumbe Medical Center in Sitka, Alaska, according to a Dec. 20 news release from Jefferson Community. She previously held CEO roles at Roundup (Mont.) Memorial Healthcare and Ashley (N.D.) Medical Center.

She succeeds Bill Welch, who has served as interim CEO since September and was previously CEO from 1993 to 2013. Burke Kline resigned as CEO in August.

Jefferson Community Health & Life comprises an acute care hospital, family medicine clinic, long-term care and home health services, according to its website.