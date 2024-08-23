Nebraska hospital names interim CEO

Jefferson Community Health & Life in Fairbury, Neb., appointed former CEO of two decades, Bill Welch, as its interim CEO, effective Sept. 3.

Mr. Welch served as CEO from 1993 to 2013, according to an Aug. 22 news release from the hospital.

Burke Kline resigned from his role as CEO Aug. 19. At that time, Lana Likens was named interim CEO.

Mr. Welch led the hospital through the creation of a community fitness center, assisted living facility, surgical area and expanded outpatient area, the release said.

Jefferson Community Health & Life comprises an acute care hospital, family medicine clinic, long-term care and home health services, according to its website.