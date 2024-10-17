Providence CIO departs

Renton, Wash.-based Providence's CIO, BJ Moore, has left the health system after six years in the role.

Mr. Moore stepped down on Sept. 26 to pursue new opportunities, a spokesperson for Providence told Becker's in an emailed statement.

"During his time at Providence, B.J. played a crucial role modernizing Providence's cybersecurity, IT systems and real estate functions. He led Providence’s transition to the cloud and approach to artificial intelligence, implemented modern collaboration tools and established the Providence Global Healthcare Innovation Center in Hyderabad, India, where nearly 1,500 caregivers (employees) are serving Providence and other healthcare providers," the statement reads. "He also contributed to the creation of Truveta, a data consortium that is advancing medical research through secure data sharing. B.J.'s leadership has equipped Providence's caregivers with the continued ability to innovate and transform health care."

Providence said it has begun its search for a new CIO, and that its information systems leadership team will continue driving the organization's strategic initiatives to ensure a smooth transition.

"We are confident that the team will uphold the innovative spirit that B.J. helped cultivate and continue to extend Providence's Mission of providing compassionate care to all," the statement reads.