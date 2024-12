Nathan Tudor has been named CEO of Monroe County Hospital in Monroeville, Ala.

He previously served as CEO of El Campo, Texas-based MidCoast Health System, according to a Nov. 27 news release from Mobile, Ala.-based USA Health. Monroe County Hospital entered into a management services agreement with USA Health in 2021, the release said.

In his new role, Mr. Tudor will focus on strengthening the hospital's services and fostering collaboration among staff, the release said.