USA Health names hospital CEO

Rick Metzger, BSN, has been appointed CEO of USA Health Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.

Mr. Metzger most recently served as interim CEO of the 349-bed hospital, according to a Nov. 13 news release from Mobile-based USA Health.

With a 30-year healthcare career, he joined the hospital in 2016 and has served as COO and vice president of operations and surgical services.

USA Health purchased the hospital from St. Louis-based Ascension in 2023 for $85 million. Mr. Metzger was a "steady force" during the acquisition and brings extensive experience in supporting teams that provide patient-centered, compassionate care, according to John Marymont, MD, vice president for medical affairs.