Ascension sells Alabama hospital

Mobile, Ala.-based University of South Alabama announced that Ascension Providence Hospital and its clinics are part of USA Health, the university's academic health system.

The west Mobile-based 349-bed hospital will be renamed USA Health Providence Hospital. The news comes six months after USA Health confirmed that it would be purchasing the hospital for $85 million.

Through the deal, an estimated 1,800 Providence employees will now become part of USA Health, according to an Oct. 1 USA Health news release.

"Providence is well known for its rich history and culture, and we look forward to continuing that," Owen Bailey, CEO of USA Health and senior associate vice president for medical affairs, said in the news release. "I have personally witnessed a great deal of excitement at both Providence and USA Health about our future together."