Tower Health names next CEO

West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health is preparing for a leadership transition.

CEO Sue Perrotty will return to the board of directors while Michael Stern will be promoted to president and CEO, according to a Dec. 4 news release.

Ms. Perrotty, who led the health system's financial turnaround, will step down from the CEO role Feb. 23, the release said.

Mr. Stern, currently Tower Health's president and COO, will assume the CEO role Feb. 24.

"We are proud of the clinical care and quality we provide, and we are excited about Tower Health's future," board Chair Meg Mueller said in the release. "We are confident that Michael's leadership will guide the organization toward continued growth, success and service to our communities in 2025 and beyond."

Ms. Perrotty has helmed Tower Health since February 2021. Mr. Stern joined the health system as executive vice president and COO in September 2022. He was promoted to president and COO in April.