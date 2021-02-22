Tower Health names board member interim CEO

Tower Health in West Reading, Pa., has chosen P. Sue Perrotty, a member of its board of directors, as interim president and CEO to replace Clint Matthews, who is retiring.

Ms. Perrotty, a retired bank executive and community leader, has been a Tower Health board member since July 2019. Mr. Matthews has served at the health system for 10 years.

"During Clint's tenure, Tower Health has become a healthcare leader focused on improving the health of communities throughout the Reading and greater Philadelphia region. The board thanks him for his service," Tom Work, chair of Tower Health's board, said in a Feb. 22 news release. "Sue has built an incredible reputation as a dynamic leader with compassion and integrity. Having served on our board since 2019, she uniquely understands our organization and path forward."

Ms. Perrotty is an independent director of several businesses, including Global Net Lease, a publicly traded real estate investment trust. She is a former executive vice president and head of global operations for First Union Corp. and served as chief of staff to Marjorie Rendell, senior judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit. She is also a former first lady of Pennsylvania.

Tower Health announced her newest role about two weeks after the health system said it would reduce salaries of executives and managers to help offset financial damage. Financial consultant Guidehouse is also helping the health system with its financial recovery plan.

