Valleywise Health names new chief administrative officer

Lia Christiansen has been named chief administrative officer of Phoenix-based Valleywise Health, the public safety-net health system said Feb 16.

Ms. Christiansen brings more than 25 years of experience to the role, in which she will oversee support departments and services, including human resources, IT and marketing/communications and environmental and facilities services, Valleywise said in a news release.

Most recently, she was COO for acute care for Minnesota Health Fairview in Minneapolis.

Ms. Christiansen also previously served as vice president for hospital operations and vice president of shared operations in the HealthEast Care system in St. Paul, Minn.

She earned a master's degree in business, communications from the University of St. Thomas, St. Paul.

