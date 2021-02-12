West Virginia University Health System shakes up northern market leadership: 4 notes

West Virginia University Health System in Morgantown said Feb. 12 that it is making various northern market leadership changes.

Four notes, as cited by the organization:

1. Tony Martinelli, senior administrator and assistant vice president of Harrison Community Hospital in Cadiz, Ohio, was chosen as the first COO of WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital in Glen Dale.

2. David Hess, MD, CEO of Reynolds Memorial and now WVU Medicine Uniontown (Pa.) Hospital, will divide his time between those two hospitals.

3. Dave Phillips, CEO of Barnesville (Ohio) Hospital, will expand his duties by serving as CEO of Harrison Community Hospital.

5. Doug Harrison will continue to serve as president and CEO of Wheeling (W.Va.) Hospital.

4. The leadership changes (pending appropriate board and regulatory approvals) will take effect after West Virginia University Health System completes acquisitions of Wheeling, Barnesville and Harrison Community hospitals.

