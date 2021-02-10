Dr. Amy Loeb becomes 1st woman to helm Northwell Health hospital

Amy Loeb, EdD, RN, was named executive director of Northwell Health's Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, N.Y., the health system said Feb. 10.

Dr. Loeb most recently served as deputy executive director of the medical center. She is the first woman to hold the top position at Peconic Bay, according to RiverheadLOCAL.

Dr. Loeb joined New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell 16 years ago as a registered nurse at Huntington (N.Y.) Hospital and became chief nursing officer of Peconic Bay in 2015. She served as deputy executive director for two years before her promotion to executive director took effect Feb. 1.

She succeeds Peconic Bay President and CEO Andrew Mitchell, who has transitioned to a new role as president of the medical center's foundation.

